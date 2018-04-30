Same-Sex Union: Matters Arising

A plea by the British Prime Minister, Mrs Theresa May, at the recent meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM), for legalization of same-sex marriage among nations of the Commonwealth, is an issue which goes beyond legality. It would be more relevant to ask how such freakish life-style or sex abnormality came about. Sex distortion is an aberration which is little known about by the majority of people.

Not all men and women who walk about the earth are truly men and women, by their physical features. The aberration of false sex identity has reached a climax that the disturbing effects now result in a plea to legalize same-sex marriage. In the past such freakish people were regarded as tolerable nuisance but now laws are demanded to contain their unique needs.

In Nigeria, the phenomena of homosexuality, lesbianism, including what secondary school girls call “supe” are quite old. Even now, they are more widespread than many people know, including frigidity and other varieties of sexual perversion. The origin of such abnormalities remains a mystery to many people. From marital failures, unsatisfactory sexual relationships, to the production of children with many strange problems, the root causes can be traced to past distortion of sex identity, with regards to activity profiles.

By an original blue print, each sex, male and female, has definite activity profile for the purpose of one complementing the other. We find similar duality or pairs of opposites in various species as the Order of Nature, whereby compatibility ensures complementarity. In the human species the female sex has the duty of silently educating, guiding, up-lifting and bringing up not only children but humanity generally.

Reproductive function is indeed a small part of what sexuality implies in the scheme of things in the Order of Nature. For various reasons the arrangement of Nature can be distorted by human wilfulness. One such example is a situation where a woman persistently engages in male lines of activity, or a man in female lines of activity, in disregard of the order and specifications of Nature. Also, through scientific experiments such as cloning and artificial means of producing babies, humans distort and interfere with the order and arrangements of Nature.

Nature has a way of granting the persistent desires of humans, whereby there comes first an alteration in blood radiation and then a change in the genetic formula. For example, what does a woman who becomes a boxer or wrestler expect, if not a change in her blood chemistry? Therefore, sex distortion comes about as a gratification of human volition, whereby a man-like woman or a woman-like man, gets the cherished demand granted.

The change in physical terms takes a long time before it manifests, also providing opportunity for possible correction of the aberration, if the individual takes the step to mend. From engagement in macho-sports, consumption of hard drugs and alcoholic beverages, to other forms of social braggadocio, to trade off one’s sex role, is to bargain for sex distortion.

Men and women who discover that they bear false sex identity find different ways to solve their predicament, which can include sex transplant. Women who grow beards like men may tolerate the nuisance, but some of these abnormalities have far-reaching effects. There is hardly any effect without a cause, remote or immediate, starting from embryonic stage and then grow big. The beginning may look harmless and fascinating.

There is an admonition that what we are today was determined by our yesterday and what we will be tomorrow are being determined now. To redress the consequences of past errors would require that the individual would take the bitter pill, because, sad experiences arising from past errors are good medicines.

The infiltration and absorption of alien cultures coupled with a copy-cat attitude give rise to lifestyles and behavioural patterns that are not in line with our traditional way of life. Nigerian women in particular have absorbed much that is unwomanly, under the guise of sex equality. Women are by no means an inferior sex but different from and complementary to the male sex; but if by behavioural and occupational patterns a woman becomes masculine, she would bring about some distortion in her sex profile. What we embrace wilfully remains as an inheritance.

Legalization of same-sex marriage cannot be a solution to the issue of sex distortion through wrong activity profile. If we give in to demands arising from a distortion of the order of Nature, that would not solve the problem either, because, two wrongs would not make things right. We find lots of men and women who are not what they appear to be, but who bear false sex identity arising from past activities. Readers who may be interested in this topic can find more enlightenment in my book. Women As Standard Bearers (Springfield Publishers, 2013).

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize