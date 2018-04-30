Prof Fubara Berates Nigerian Leaders

Former Dean of Environmental Science in the Rivers State University, Prof. Dagogo Fubara, has said that the major issue that led Nigeria into recession was not just the drastic fall in crude oil price and attendant reduction in revenue then, but a failed leadership and followership.

Fubara, emeritus professor of Geodesy and Shell distinguished scholar who disclosed this to aviation correspondents, Thursday, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, said Nigeria’s economy will not do well when people who do not have the capacity to lead are in office.

He said that in present-day Nigeria, failed leadership and followership which is embedded in corruption had caused even the education system to a great damage and people now send their children to other countries like Ghana to study.

“This is a country where you elect a man who does not have what it takes to be a leader. A man who does not have a bicycle to become a local government chairman and at the end of six months he has already bought some cars, built big a house and invite a bishop or man of God to do the dedication.

“How can a single leader allegedly own 58 houses, N48 billion and $400 million, resources that are supposed to be used for the overall development of the country, while many do not have even what to eat”, he queried.

Fubara therefore urged a change of our economic and political mentality in order to engender communal empowerment, adding that people of good and effective leadership and followership of integrity would bring about the desired change and can guarantee real economic advancement.`

Corlins Walter