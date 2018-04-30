Plateau United extended their unbeaten run to three games in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a win over Kwara United on Thursday.
A goal in each half from Tosin Omoyele and Raphael Ayagwa were all Plateau required to run out 2-0 winners at the Jos International Stadium.
Plateau was eliminated from CAF’s two club competitions – the Champions League and later in the Confederation Cup play-off this year.
Ayagwa stated that they are now focusing on doing well in the domestic league.
“Our resolve is to return to continental football after we lost out,” Ayagwa told Tidesports source.
“This is what informed our determination to win this game.
“And we are ready to win our subsequent rescheduled games,” he concluded.
Plateau United Extends Unbeaten Run
Plateau United extended their unbeaten run to three games in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a win over Kwara United on Thursday.