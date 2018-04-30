Okowa Advocates Check On Population Growth

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said growth in Nigeria’s population will continue to pose a threat until there are commensurate efforts to provide amenities.

Governor Okowa who spoke yesterday at the 70th birthday and retirement thanksgiving service organised in honour of Prof. Sam Ukala at Our Saviour ‘s Chapel, Delta State University, Abraka said: “A nation that prides itself on number instead of the quality of life of the people is heavily challenged,”.

He asserted, “we are celebrating high numbers at a time when our economy is not in the best of state, so, there is a huge problem because, for so many years, there has been days functionality in terms of our economic growth and the growth of the population.”

“Even when our gross domestic product (GDP) tended to be high, it was still dysfunctional because it was GDP that flowed from oil production and sales of oil and oil production does not create jobs comparatively, so, there is something wrong and until we begin to look at all the issues, it will continue to be a problem,” he added while calling on Nigerians to reduce the children they bore.

The Governor congratulated Prof. Ukala and urged him and other retirees to engage in mentorship

“A lot of our people are looking for role models, and we need a lot of retirees to guide the younger generation,” the Governor said, adding that Clergymen should also pray for God to direct the affairs of the nation.

Governor Okowa who was accompanied to the service by top political office holders also decried the level of cultism in institutions of higher learning in the country, saying Christians in such institutions should embark on evangelism to change the minds of such students.

Rev. Cannon Obed Chukwuka at a sermon decried unrighteousness in the country which has hindered the growth of the country.

“Nigeria as a nation is in terrible time, you are not sure of going to church without being killed, more blood have been shed in recent times, nepotism as it exist in this country is corruption and we pray for new breed of leaders,” Rev. Chukwuka said.