‘Ogonis Can Achieve Governorship Only Through Wike’

Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Party Relations, Barrister Chris Itamunoala says the recent bid by the Ogonis to clinch the office of the Governor can only be achieved by supporting the administration of Chief Nyesom Wike.

Itamunoala during a phone- in programme organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt urged that the present quest by some Ogoni leaders to disparage Wike will mar their governorship bid.

Calling on President of KAGOTE, a socio-political Ogoni group led by Dr. Peter Medee to refrain from politics, the governor’s aide maintained that such group should be apolitical.

In the words of Itamunoala; “The Ogonis have gotten more from Wike than any other group, and so if the Ogonis must achieve their governorship aspiration it’s through the Wike administration. Any other channel is futility.

The Special Adviser also carpeted the KAGOTE President for claiming that former President Goodluck Jonathan failed to implement the Ogoni Environmental Remediation Report.

He stressed that the current effort to implement the UNEP Report on Ogoni Environment was laid by Jonathan who set up Hyprep and other agencies to drive the process.

Meanwhile, President of KAGOTE Dr. Peter Medee has landed Chief Nyesom Wike for giving Ogoni a sense of belonging in his administration.

Speaking in a phone-in radio programme at the weekend, Dr. Medee said, “No other governor has given the Ogonis that much. The Governor has been magnanimous to Ogoni people and we pledge our support to his administration”.

Medee said so far over five appointments had been given to Ogoni, including Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Chairman of State Revenue Service.

The KAGOTE President also lauded Chief Wike for the Sakpenwa/Bori Road expansion, and urged him to continue in developing the area.