The proposed international matches between Nigeria’s U20 men’s team, the Flying Eagles and their Beninoise counterparts have been put off, it has been revealed.
The Flying Eagles will now battle high-riding NPFL team Katsina United in Katsina on Wednesday.
According to Tidesports source the Benin friendlies in Abuja and Cotonou were cancelled because the proposal was received at short notice.
However, the team will now honour a special invitation to take on Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Wednesday.
NFF Cancels Nigeria, Benin Friendly Match
