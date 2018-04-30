Group Wears The Tide Corporate Mediator Cap

A non-governmental organisation and Christian body with the aim of promoting peace and Christian values in Rivers State, Great Commission Outreach has nominated The Tide newspaper as its corporate mediator.

President of the body, Evangelist Franklin Obadiah said the newspaper’s nomination followed its stance as an objective and non-partisan medium of information dissemination over the years.

Intimating The Tide’s management of the plans and programmes of the outreach, Obadiah said the group intended to carry out sensitisation and mediation amongst churches and political groups ahead the forthcoming elections.

He lamented that the state had witnessed serious factionalisation and deep dissent resulting from politics and religious differences that have affected its socio-economic life. The Great Commission Outreach president while calling for religious and political harmony maintained that Rivers State needed to be brought back to its original status as a place for peace, love and unity.

He disclosed plans by the group to commence meetings and fellowship with different political groups, personalities and the youth with the aim of uniting all persons.

Obadiah said that by October, the outreach planned to organise a statewide programme, adding that it would inaugurate members of the body to facilitate the event at the Ecumenical Centre.

Responding, General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide, Mr. Vincent Ake pledged support of the management to the outreach in its activities.

Ake while commending the outreach, urged it to also focus on youth with the aim of re-orientating and empowering them for a better future.

The RSNC general manager blamed the political and economic situation in the state to long-term maginalisation at the federal level.