FADAMA Coordinator Tasks Youths On Agric

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), Fadama Development Project coordinator, Mr Usman Adangara, has called on the youth to engage in farming so as to support the government’s efforts towards economic development.

Adangara made the call in an interview with the newsmen in Gwagwalada, FCT on Saturday.

He said farming is a rewarding and lucrative profession, that is why the youth should be encouraged to engage in crop growing.

“Farming is also a source of livelihood for many people in this country and should be given adequate attention for economic development.

“Agriculture contributes to national revenue, food production, employment opportunity, foreign exchange and food security.

“I urge the youths in this country to embrace farming so that they can be self -employed and reliant,” he said.

He also advised youths to key into livestock farming describing it as an important area of agriculture critical to the nation’s economic development.

The coordinator called on the Federal Government to provide soft loans to farmers to enhance agricultural production in the country.

The coordinator said the Fadama project was committed to boosting agricultural activities through training, technical assistance, addition financing and support for farmers across the FCT.

Adangara added that the project also aims to increase income for farmers, agro-processors, create better forum for conflict resolution and crisis management which are conditions for peaceful coexistence.