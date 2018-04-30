Don Urges Measures To Check Palm Oil Smuggling

A governorship aspirant and professor of agricultural economics, Jude Ejike Njoku has said that the massive smuggling and the unrestrained importation of Crude Palm Oil, (CPO) would only be stopped if the federal government puts measures and programmes in place to increase the production of palm oil locally.

The former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), said the annual smuggling and the unrestrained importation of crude palm oil of about 400,000 million tons was to fill the annual supply gap of about 800,000 MT, and such was not healthy for local producers and investors in the palm oil production subsector of the economy.

Nigeria is the world’s fifth largest producer of crude palm oil, with a total official output of about 930,000 MT annually.

“The situation now is that we are not able to produce enough Palm oil to meet domestic consumption and manufacturing needs. So we have to import large quantities of Palm oil to meet the deficiency.

“Now usually importation has a way of depressing the price of locally produced commodities and of course that becomes a disincentive to production and investment that is the effect.

“But the truth is that you have to depend on importation for some time before you can increase production to close the gap,” Njoku said.

According to him the federal government should put in place “programs and measures to us in the next couple of years to increase production to the extent that it meets local consumption requirements”

And if the federal government can do that he stated that importation could be eliminated and the customs and immigration would make sure that they play their roles in checking excessive importation of crude palm oil so that it does not continue to depress price and reduce the incentive of local producers from producing more for the market.

Meanwhile, he has said that he would use his vast wealth of knowledge and experience to bring the desired change, prosperity and development and of course, restore sanity and the dignity of the Imo people.