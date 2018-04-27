They are both single and they have children with their previous partners. Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been enjoying the company of each other for a while now. After belting out series of romantic performances together, the pair are new confident with their new found relationship and are flaunting it to the fans.
All we can say is congratulations to the lovers, hope they find happiness in their new love game.
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage In Love?
