Wike Decries FG’s Plot To Block Opposition Parties’ Account …As Secondus Condemns Buhari’s Visit To Bauchi

The Federal Government is set to deploy its security and anti-graft agencies to frustrate the opposition through blocking the accounts of hostile state governments, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has alleged.

Noting that the plot was aimed at cutting off funding for the opposition ahead of the crucial 2019 general elections, Wike alleged that if the plot sails through, it was expected to weaken the financial base of the perceived “opposition governors and states” and make them ineffectual in mobilising supporters for the crucial elections.

The governor stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

The Rivers State chief executive officer said he had it on good authority that the anti-graft agencies; notably, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) would be used to freeze the accounts of those state governments after spurious examination of their local government accounts, the accounts of the ministries of work, special duties and the Federal Government intervention funds for workers.

“But the real deal is to render the opposition financially incapacitated, so that they can’t mobilise towards the polls,” Wike explained.

“But this is dangerous for democracy. This will further heighten tension in the country. We hope they jettison this evil plot. Elections should not be a do-or-die matter,” the governor emphasised.

It would be recalled that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier raised alarm on the plot to frame its top chieftains and elected government officials, including Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, Wike, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, among others.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has described as “insensitive” President Muhammadu Buhari’s “reluctance” to visit Benue State.

He said the President should visit Benue State to commiserate with the people and the Catholic Church, which lost two priests and 17 other worshippers “in a senseless killing” by herdsmen.

The PDP chairman said the President should have visited Benue first before embarking on his ongoing two-day visit to Bauchi State.

Secondus said that while the nation and the Christian community, globally, mourn the “brutal murder” of the two priests, the President decided to “jump into an aircraft to Bauchi State” on a two-day visit without going to the venue of the murder in Benue State to commiserate and see things for himself, being the Commander-in-Chief.

He said that the action left everyone to wonder at the alleged lack of emotion on the part of the President concerning the plight of the citizens.

The PDP boss said in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr. Ike Abonyi in Abuja, yesterday, that what the President was doing was “a clear show of arrogance and lack of empathy;” wondering why the needless bloodletting in Benue State should not attract his (Buhari’s) feelings.

He said, “There is no time a people need show of empathy and concern more than when they are in mourning mood, as is the case now with the people of Benue State.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the people of the South-East not to allow themselves to be taken for a ride by the Presidency with the claim that its support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid would help facilitate the Igbo quest to have one of its own occupy the highest seat of power.

The party also challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to demonstrate its new found love for the South-East by ensuring the implementation of the 2014 confab report, part of which recommendation is the rotation of the Presidency among the six geo-political zones.

In an interview with newsmen, yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said if the ruling party was truly in support of the Igbo Presidential aspiration, it should forward the report to the National Assembly for possible input in the amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “The South-East is a traditional stronghold of the PDP and APC on realising this is coming up with all forms of gimmicks to garner the votes of the South-East. Does APC look like a party that believe in the minority rights? If APC believes in the minority rights, they should go and dust up the 2014 confab report and begin its implementation.

“The question surrounding the possibility of the South-East producing the President is answered in the 2014 confab report. They should take up that report and begin the implementation or forward the report to the National Assembly, and allow the lawmakers to make use of same in amending the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution.”

While urging the people to embrace the PDP platform, the publicity scribe argued that the South-East would continue to receive the attention of the party, arguing that if the South-South could produce the nation’s first citizen on its platform; there was no reason the South-East would not repeat the feat.

“That promise to the South-East is not necessary. If they have not done this (implementation of the confab report), they are merely deceiving our brothers in the South-East. But our brothers in the South-East know that the PDP belongs to all Nigerians. They also know that if the South-South can be President, it is equally certain that the South-East can also be President,” he stressed.