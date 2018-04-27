Top 10 Unforgetable Moments In 2018 bb naija

From the fights to the amazing relationships, the third season of Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition had some memorable moments on Sunday April 22, 2018, Big Brother Naija (BBN) concluded its third season with some unforgettable moments.

Bam Bam’s eviction:

Unlike past evictions, Bam Bam was evicted on a Saturday after the weekly house party. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host of the 2018 BB Naija promised to attend the party with a special guest who turned out to be Steve from Deloitte, the audit votes. It was reliably gathered that her eviction made her the first contestant to ever get eviction from BBNaija/African house.

Cee C and Tobi’s First kiss:

After weeks of begging and being curved, Tobi finally got a passionate Kiss from Cee on day 16 of the show the pair shared a very deep kiss in the store room, while Lolu watched.

Popularly known as Ceebi, Cee C and Lolu had a very controversial relationship. In the early days of the show, Cee C was infamous for rejecting Tobi’s advances whilst being jealous of his relationship with other ladies in the house. As the day’s went by, the pair became strangers, and their fights and arguments escalated.

Khloe and K Brule’s disqualification.

In the third week, Khloe and her strategic partner. Brule were disqualified, this was after Big Brother issued a total of three strikes to the pair. During one of their disagreements after the Saturday house party Khloe K Brule by calling his mother a whore.

Following the offence of provocation Big Brother gave Khloe a strike, putting the pair on two strikes (K. Brule initially earned the pair a strike when he jumped from thebelcony and inflicted injury on himself ). For threatening to assault Dee One and ignoring Baggie’s calls, K. Brule earned the pair a third strike which eventually led to their disqualification from the game.

Returning evicted housemates twist.

This season gave viewers the opportunity and chance to vote their favorite evicted housemates back into the game for the second time. When it was announced, as expected the twist elicited social media reactions from many of the viewers.

While some were excited about the prospect of having their favorites back on the show, others corisidered it unfair to the other housemates while it is the first of its kind in Africa, the twist has been featured in ten seasons across the US and Canada versions of the show.

Ceec Injures Lolu.

On day 16, of the show, Ceec and Lolu who were joined with a harness had a clash that earned them two strikes each. On that morning after a meeting with fellow housemates, Lolu asked Ceec to follow him to the kitchen for him to complete his washing, she refused, saying that she wanted to sit down.

When Lolu didn’t more, she started pulling and stretching the strap until it unhooked and hit him very close to his grin, leaving a red mark.

Bam bam and Teddy A’s Sex in The Toilet

Even though the Bam teddy pair weren’t the only romantic pair to consummate their on-screen relationship in the house their bathroom sex was quite the event which had fans and viewers both applauding and criticizing

Miracle and Nina’s First Kiss

Two days into the season, miracle and Nina, popularly known as Mina shared their first Kiss. Apart from being the first Kiss of the season, the kiss came too days after Nina publicly said she wasn’t interested in finding love in the house as she is already in a relationship.

Viewers had mocked her claims and gave her two weeks to go back on her word. The two eventually grew to become some viewers’ favorite couple in the house.

Alex crying for Leo

Following Leo’s eviction, an Alex who had just surfed possible eviction broke into tears, while Rico, Tobi and Nina tried to console her. According to her she had thought that she would be the one consoling Nina, who was also up for possible eviction. Alex eventually made it to the finals, but her dramatic reaction to her love interest’s exit is one that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

Cee And Tobi’s fight.

The season brought us one of the most memorable housemates ever in the form of Cee c. She clashed with many of the house mates. Khloe, Nina, Alex Ifunaya but her fight with her former strategic partner and love interest, Tobi remains the most controversial.

It was a dramatic morning on day 80 of the season when Cee c stormed around the house, hurling insults at Tobi. Ceec called him names like useless, unsalable, fool, a man who cannot stand on his own gossip, mumu, Ode Oloshi and more. Unlike her past fights with other housemates, this went viral and had celebrities such as Too 12, Kemi Adetiba, Linda Ikeji and DJ Exclusive reacting.