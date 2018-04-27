State Sanitation Exercise Holds Tomorrow

This month’s sanitation exercise will hold tomorrow, April 28, 2018, across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State from 7am – 10am.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah, who made the announcement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital said, there will be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the sanitation exercise.

While appealing to all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to participate fully in the sanitation exercise, Bro Obuah also directed Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the State to ensure strict compliance with the restriction of movement order between the hours of 7am – 10am in their respective local government areas and full participation of the people in the exercise.

Bro Obuah urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organisations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of waste that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.

He appealed to all residents to ensure their areas are properly cleared, and all water channels emptied for free flow of water.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator enjoined security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the Restriction of movement and strictly warn that anyone who flouts the restriction of movement order would be arrested and prosecuted.