Soyinka, Olu Jacobs, Others Storm African Drum Festival

The third edition of the African Drum Festival held from the 19th to 21st of April 2018 at the June 12 Cultural Centre Abeokuka courtesy of MTN Nigeria witnessed the who is who in the entertainment industry and the Nigerian society.

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka spoke indepth about cultural heritage in Nigeria and across Africa and how approach to culture, especially the different particular elements like drumming should be different. The highly revered intellectual headlined the conference and symposium where he said, “There is nowhere that you don’t have drums like Africa.”

“If we are to revive our ideals and ideas as a continent we must start with a culture like drumming that cuts across.”

The third edition of the festival which was tagged “Drumming for Advancement” saw drum troupes from about 33 states in Nigeria as well as troupes from over 20 other African countries and the Caribeans.

Among the Nollywood and other dignitaries in attendance were Tunde Kalani, Karean Adepogu, Kunle Afolanya, Olu Jacobs, Richard Agbor Wole Sodimu, Dada Omotunde and Adebowale David. Others were the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Also in attendance were Royal Fathers like Alake and paramount ruler of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Obong of Calabar, Etubom Ekpo, Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajaiji among others.