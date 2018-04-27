NNPC, Osun Partner On Renewable Energy Dev

The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will partner Osun State government on renewable energy development.

The General Manager, Joint Venture of Renewable Energy Division of NNPC, Mrs Clara Eminike, said this when she led the corporation’s team on a visit to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, yesterday.

Eminike said NNPC was ready to collaborate with the state government on the mass production of cassava for industrial purpose of bio-fuel programme of the corporation.

She said the partnership was also aimed at linking the energy sector with the agriculture sector through the commercial production of bio-fuel from selected energy crops like cassava, sugar cane and oil palm.

Eminike assured that the collaboration would help to create wealth, diversify energy source and also create jobs for the teeming citizens of the state.

She said the partnership was necessary to efficiently and productively explore the agricultural potential of the state to drive the corporation’s diversification dream from oil and gas to renewable energy development in Nigeria.

“ We know that oil and gas is not renewable and internationally, a lot of people are diversifying from oil and gas to other sources of energy.

“It might interest you that the NNPC is not left out as we have diversified from being an oil and gas company to be an energy company and that is how this comes into play too,” she said.

Aregbesola commended the management of the corporation for displaying high sense of dexterity toward the diversification of the nation’s economy.

The governor described the partnership as a necessity to attract investors, create wealth and generate employment opportunities for the citizenry.

Aregbesola noted that the move would support the farmers, particularly the cassava outgrowers who hitherto faced challenges in marketing their agriculture produce.