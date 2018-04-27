NLO Punishes Mighty Jets Feeders FC Over Violence

The heavy hammer from Nationwide League One (NLO) fell on Mighty Jets Feeders FC of Jos over violence recorded in their first game of the new season against Aklosendi International of Lafia in Jos.

The Tidesports reports that the match officers were allegedly beaten during the ill-fated encounter which ended 2-1 in the favour of the host team.

The NLO said that Mighty Jets Feeders would also pay a fine of N100,000 on or before May 1, and consequently banished to Abuja.

The Chief Operating Officer of the League, Shola Ogunnowo, said yesterday that it was abnormal for Mighty Jets fans to beat the referee and his assistants.

“Their act is very irresponsible and violent and capable of disrupting the league, and contravened the rules of the game.”

“It was very abnormal for some fans of Mighty Jets of Jos to beat the referee and his assistants at the end of first half.”

“It is wrong, it is anti-football and it negates what we set to achieve this season in the Nationwide League One and we have no option than to give the necessary sanctions on the team,’’ he said in a statement.

Ogunnowo said the league body would not condone any act of violence, hence, any club caught in the act would be appropriately sanctioned.

“We will not condone any act of violence at our league venues and neither are we going to fold our hands and watch our match officials being assaulted.”

“This will not be allowed just because some teams are aiming for promotion at all cost when the league has just began,’’ he said.

Tidesports source reports that the Week 4 fixtures of the Nationwide League One will be played this weekend across the federation.