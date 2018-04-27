Go Round Attributes Loss To Lack Of Concentration

Ngozi Elechi’s side bowed to the People Elephants on Wednesday and the defender blamed their lack of focus for the defeat

Chinonso Udeh feels his Go Round side lack of focus in the second half saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat to Enyimba in a rescheduled Nigerian topflight encounter in Calabar on Wednesday.

Having forced a goalless draw in the first half, the Omoku-based side bowed to second-half strikes from Joseph Osadiaye and Abdulrahman Bashir at the UJ Esuene Stadium.

And the defender, who was disappointed by their loss, further blamed ill-luck and their poor showing in the final third for their failure to gain an away point against the People Elephants.

“It was a tough match but we did our best and had some scoring chances,” Udeh told Goal.

“I think it was one of our best away performances this season because we really fought hard to create a lot of opportunities but were not lucky to convert our chances.

“We even had one of our goal cancelled in the second half and we eventually lost the match. That’s football but Enyimba got their own chances and converted two of them.

“At some moments in the second half, we were not fully focused and failed to take the few advantages we had to score. But we need to move on and prepare harder for our next game.”

Despite the defeat, Go Round are still 18th with 19 points from 17 outings this season and would face FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their next encounter on Sunday.