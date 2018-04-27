FAAN Braces For Review Of Emergency Procedures

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has begun review of emergency procedures across airports in the country, to promote safe flight operations.

Speaking in an aviation strategic stakeholders conference on Aircraft Emergency in Lagos, Tuesday, the Managing Director of FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma said that the time to do it is now, that the authority is on the process of certifying airports across the country.

Represented by the Director of Airport Operations of the agency, Rabiu Yaddud, Dunoma promised to continuously strive to meet regulatory requirements and work in synergy with relevant stakeholders to ensure safety of airport operations.

“This is one of the best times for FAAN in general to hold a conference of this importance. A conference that addresses the challenges usually experienced in handling and management of aircraft emergencies.

“This is because we are currently in the process of certifying our major airports in the country”, he said.

Chairman of the event and Managing Director, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt Fola Akinkuotu, called on the participants to come up with a workable blueprint that would entrench stakeholders’ collaboration in all facets of civil aviation management, particularly the aspect of Aerodrome firefighting capacity improvement.

In his good will message, the Director-General, Nigeria civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Captain Muhtar Usman, described the conference as a step in the right direction, as it would promote collaboration between the aerodrome operators and other internal and external agencies.