Davido Dominates 2018 Headies Nominations

At long last, an official date for the 12th edition of Headies Awards ceremony has been revealed together with the names of this year’s nominees with Davido, Simi, Wizid and Olamide dominating with multiple nominations.

In a press statement released by the organizers of the event, Smooth Promotions, the awards academy released the list after shortlisting thousands of entries submitted in the year under review covering July 2016 to December 2017.

The 12th edition of the Headies has over 25 categories and 77 nominees. Nigeria pop star Davido leads with six nominations, singer Simi, Wizkid and rapper Olamide followed with five nominations each.

There are new categories in this year’s award ceremony. They are the viewer’s choice awards, Best performing and a special categories to recognize.

The efforts of brands that have supported the entertainment industry for the past three years.

The event will hold on May 5 2018 at Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos, while the nominees party will take place in Abuja on April 28, 2018. No information has been given on this years host.

Full List Of Nominees

Best Recording Of The Year

Butterflies -Omawumi

Halleluya-Funbi

Ponmick-Reminisce

Hemlen-Banky w

Joromi – Simi

Best Pop Single

Made over you – Runtown

All over- Tiwa Savage

Yeba – Kiss Daniel

Ishkaba – Wande Coal ft PJ Tunez

If – Davido

Fia – Davido

Producer Of The Year

Fallmama – Kidominant

Iskaba, Malo – Spell 2

1f Rara – Takno

Maradona come closer-Sarz

Yawa, Virtuos woman- Master Kraft

Best Reggae/Dancehall Single Love you die – Patoranking ft Diamond Platunez Dance – Timaya ft Rude Boy

Holy Holy – 2 Baba

Rock your body -Burna BoyCome closer- Wizkid

Sofa – Kiss Daniel

Best Collabo

Malo-Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid

Temper Remix – Skales ft Burna Boy

Juice – Ycee ft Maleek Berry

No forget – Adekunle Gold ft Simi

Come closer- Wizkid ft Drake

Best Rap Single

You Rappers must fix up yr lives – Mi

Something lite – Falz ft Ycee Link up – Phyno ft Burna Boy, Mi

Upto you – SDC ft Funbi

Me Versus me -Ice Prince

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Perfect woman – Falz

Folashade – Praize

Romeo and Juliet – Jonny Drille

Tonight – Nonso Amadi

Love you Baby – Banky W

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

In the Air – Waje

Gone for good – Simi

Jowo – Aramide

Saro – Niniola

Where’s the love – Niyola ft Adekunle gold

Butterflies -Omawumi

Next Rated

Maleek Berry, Mayorkun, Dice, Ailes, Jonny Drille and Zoro

Hip Hop World Revelation

Niniola, Adekinle gold, Mr. Eazi

Reekado Banks

Lyrics On The Roll

You Rappers should fix up your lives -Mi

Political science -AQ

Liguor night-Boogey

Industry nite – Engga

Best Street Hop Artiste

Penalty -Small Doctor

Wo – Olamide

Sai Baba – CDQ

Shepeteri – Idowest ft Dammy Krane, Slimcase Pass the Agbara – Skuki

Legbegbe- Mr Real ft idowest, Kelvin-Chuks, Obadice

Best Alternative Song

Money – Adekunle gold

Radio – Nonso Amadi

Remeo and Juliet – Jonny Drille

Pon Mile – Reminsce

Funmi Lowomi – Aramide ft sound Sultan, Koker

Lagos Barbie – Bantu

Album Of The Year

Simisola – Simi

Gold – Adekunle Gold

Klitoris – Brymo

Ijele the traveller – Flavour

Sounds from the other side Wizkid

The playmaker – Phyno

Artiste Of The Year

Davido

Wizkid

Olamide

Simi

Tiwa Savage

Song Of The Year

Penalty – Small Doctor

Wo – Olamide

1f – Davido

Yeba – Kiss Daniel

Mad over you – Runtown

Fia – Davido

African Artiste

Sarkodie

Cassper Nyovest

Nastyc

Sauti Sol, Vanessa Mdee

Headies Viewers Choice

Come closer – Wizkid

If – Davido

Wo – Olamide

Mal Over you – Runtown

Yeba – Kiss Daniel

Yawa – Takno

Industry Brand

MTN

Pepsi

Glo

Hennessey

Firs

Nigeria Breweries

Lagos State

Best performer

Flavour

Falz

Mi 2 Baba

Yemi alade

Tiwa Savage

Rookie

Kdi

Air Boy

Teni Junior Boy, Peruzzi

Special Recognition

Kaffy

Hall Of Fame

Chris Ubosi