Davido Dominates 2018 Headies Nominations

At long last, an official date for the 12th edition of Headies Awards ceremony has been revealed together with the names of this year’s nominees with Davido, Simi, Wizid and Olamide dominating with multiple nominations.
In a press statement released by the organizers of the event, Smooth Promotions, the awards academy released the list after shortlisting thousands of entries submitted in the year under review covering July 2016 to December 2017.
The 12th edition of the Headies has over 25 categories and 77 nominees. Nigeria pop star Davido leads with six nominations, singer Simi, Wizkid and rapper Olamide followed with five nominations each.
There are new categories in this year’s award ceremony. They are the viewer’s choice awards, Best performing and a special categories to recognize.
The efforts of brands that have supported the entertainment industry for the past three years.
The event will hold on May 5 2018 at Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos, while the nominees party will take place in Abuja on April 28, 2018. No information has been given on this years host.
Full List Of Nominees
Best Recording Of The Year
Butterflies -Omawumi
Halleluya-Funbi
Ponmick-Reminisce
Hemlen-Banky w
Joromi – Simi
Best Pop Single
Made over you – Runtown
All over- Tiwa Savage
Yeba – Kiss Daniel
Ishkaba – Wande Coal ft PJ Tunez
If – Davido
Fia – Davido
Producer Of The Year
Fallmama – Kidominant
Iskaba, Malo – Spell 2
1f Rara – Takno
Maradona come closer-Sarz
Yawa, Virtuos woman- Master Kraft
Best Reggae/Dancehall Single Love you die – Patoranking ft Diamond Platunez Dance – Timaya ft Rude Boy
Holy Holy – 2 Baba
Rock your body -Burna BoyCome closer- Wizkid
Sofa – Kiss Daniel
Best Collabo
Malo-Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid
Temper Remix – Skales ft Burna Boy
Juice – Ycee ft Maleek Berry
No forget – Adekunle Gold ft Simi
Come closer- Wizkid ft Drake
Best Rap Single
You Rappers must fix up yr lives – Mi
Something lite – Falz ft Ycee Link up – Phyno ft Burna Boy, Mi
Upto you – SDC ft Funbi
Me Versus me -Ice Prince
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Perfect woman – Falz
Folashade – Praize
Romeo and Juliet – Jonny Drille
Tonight – Nonso Amadi
Love you Baby – Banky W
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
In the Air – Waje
Gone for good – Simi
Jowo – Aramide
Saro – Niniola
Where’s the love – Niyola ft Adekunle gold
Butterflies -Omawumi
Next Rated
Maleek Berry, Mayorkun, Dice, Ailes, Jonny Drille and Zoro
Hip Hop World Revelation
Niniola, Adekinle gold, Mr. Eazi
Reekado Banks
Lyrics On The Roll
You Rappers should fix up your lives -Mi
Political science -AQ
Liguor night-Boogey
Industry nite – Engga
Best Street Hop Artiste
Penalty -Small Doctor
Wo – Olamide
Sai Baba – CDQ
Shepeteri – Idowest ft Dammy Krane, Slimcase Pass the Agbara – Skuki
Legbegbe- Mr Real ft idowest, Kelvin-Chuks, Obadice
Best Alternative Song
Money – Adekunle gold
Radio – Nonso Amadi
Remeo and Juliet – Jonny Drille
Pon Mile – Reminsce
Funmi Lowomi – Aramide ft sound Sultan, Koker
Lagos Barbie – Bantu
Album Of The Year
Simisola – Simi
Gold – Adekunle Gold
Klitoris – Brymo
Ijele the traveller – Flavour
Sounds from the other side Wizkid
The playmaker – Phyno
Artiste Of The Year
Davido
Wizkid
Olamide
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Song Of The Year
Penalty – Small Doctor
Wo – Olamide
1f – Davido
Yeba – Kiss Daniel
Mad over you – Runtown
Fia – Davido
African Artiste
Sarkodie
Cassper Nyovest
Nastyc
Sauti Sol, Vanessa Mdee
Headies Viewers Choice
Come closer – Wizkid
If – Davido
Wo – Olamide
Mal Over you – Runtown
Yeba – Kiss Daniel
Yawa – Takno
Industry Brand
MTN
Pepsi
Glo
Hennessey
Firs
Nigeria Breweries
Lagos State
Best performer
Flavour
Falz
Mi 2 Baba
Yemi alade
Tiwa Savage
Rookie
Kdi
Air Boy
Teni Junior Boy, Peruzzi
Special Recognition
Kaffy
Hall Of Fame
Chris Ubosi
