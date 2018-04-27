BBNaija: Atiku, Efe, Others Congratulate Miracle

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in congratulating Mr. Miracle Igbokwe Ikechukwu who emerged the winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV show and the N45 million grand prize, beating off challenges from Cee C, Tobi, Nina and Alex at the finals held last Sunday.

Atiku on his twitter page described his win as a proof that Nigerians were innovative. He encouraged Nigerian youths to keep believing in themselves, adding that the show depicted youths had what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

He wrote: Congratulations to Miracle, winner of BBN. Miracle is proof that Nigerian youths are hardworking, innovative and creative. May this victory lead to the miraculous for the Nigeria’s youths who have shown that they have what it takes to help take this great nation of ours to the next level. To the Nigerian youths I say continue to believe in yourselves.

Also, the winner of the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show Mr Efe Ejegba in his congratulatory message said “Miracle deserves to win as he was what the country needed on his twitter page he wrote: “congrats Miracle, this is what the country clearly needed”.

Other celebrities who congratulated the winner of the ‘Double Wahala” 2018 edition of the BB Naiji include Kiss Daniel, Uti Nwachukwu, and the Big Brother Naija Host, Ebuka among others.

Miracle was declared the winner of the show after scoring the highest percentage of the total votes cast. Cee C trailed behind while Nina had the least vote.

Below is the breakdown of how the viewers voted.

Miracle – 38.18%

Cee-C – 28.04%

Tobi – 22.53%

Alex – 7.07%

Nina – 4.18%

Miracle was born on 17 February 1994 in Lagos State. He currently resides in Owerri, Imo State. He is a trained pilot who graduated in 2017 at the International Aviation College (IAC) and the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Zaria.

He entered the BB Naija house with his pilot licence tightly in hand. He once told Big Brother he’ll use part of the money to advance his aeronautic training and use the rest to support his family.

Meanwhile, Governor Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has reacted as the 2018 edition of the BB Naija show came to an end. He said via his twitter handle: “As BBN comes to an end, I hope our ever hard working youths will join us in voter registration drive and encouraging other Nigerians to register, go get your PVC”.