2019 Poll: I Am Battle Ready -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his intention to recontest for a second term in office in 2019 general elections under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President who addressed a crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, yesterday explained that his resolve to recontest the election is geared towards salvaging the country from thieving Nigerians.

The President, who expressed disgust at the way and manner some unpatriotic Nigerians syphoned public funds, declared that his government is poised to arresting all treasury looters no matter who they are.

President Buhari who was in Bauchi for a one-day working visit to the state also commissioned some developmental projects that included township roads and referral hospital constructed and equipped by the Nigerian Air Force at the Bauchi Special Air Force Command Base.

The President similarly commissioned agricultural ox-plough for peasant farmers and mechanised agriculture to boost rice farming for food security in the country.

Speaking earlier, Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar said his government drives to boost agricultural production in the state, saying 80 per cent of the people in the state are farmers.

Mohammed Abubakar commended President Buhari’s agricultural revolution which, he noted, has gone a long way in conserving the nation’s foreign reserves through banning the importation of the commodity.

According to him, unemployed youth in the state would be employed and trained on how to handle some of the machines minor repairs, monitoring and safeguarding the machines.