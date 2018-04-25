RVHA Amends House Bill 2018

The Rivers State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the House of Assembly Bill 2018 into law.

The law seeks to amend process of appointment and engagement of the House clerk, among others.

There had been intense debate by lawmakers whether to open the appointment for non- career civil servants, which the House upheld, yesterday.

Majority of the lawmakers had held that there should be no restrictions put on any person appointed, as far as he or she was qualified.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, who took a vote on the matter, said the bill seeks to ensure that the right thing was done.

“It is our belief that every qualified staff of the Assembly should have the chance to contest or be appointed clerk,” Ibani declared.

Some lawmakers, including member representing Obio/Akpor ll, Hon. Michael Chinda had argued in previous sittings that a succession process and appointment should be evolved.

Chinda maintained that since the office of the clerk was key and technical in the House, there was need to school any appointee in legislative processes.

The same view was held by Hon. Christian Ahiakwo of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency l, who also called for a succession plan.