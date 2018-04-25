Rivers Safe For All, Wike Insists

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has pledged his administration’s continuous support to the efforts of NYSC management towards improving the operations of the scheme in making corps members self-reliant.

Chief Wike, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Kenneth Kobani, made the declaration in an address during the swearing in ceremony of 2018 batch “A” corps members at Nonwa-Gbam today.

The Governor who also appreciated the efforts of the NYSC management in harnessing, developing, and building entrepreneurial capacity of corps members, which he described as not only timely and self sustaining but also a remarkable feat, urged the corps members to shun cultism, religious intolerance, political violence, and other forms of anti-social behavior.

Chief Wike called on the corps members not to allow disgruntled and unpatriotic individuals use them for selfish and destructive purposes, reiterating that the state government will spare no resources in ensuring the security of the lives and property of the corps members as they carry out their national service in the state.

The State Governor who said that the scheme has impacted positively on the psyche of Nigerians by contributing immensely to the development of the rural areas through various projects of the scheme, announced that Rivers State is the safest state in the country, and that the establishment of the neighbourhood security agency is a statement of the government’s commitment to safety and security of all law abiding residents of the state.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr. Sunday R. Aroni, said that the several awards awarded the Governor attest to the good governance the people of Rivers State are enjoying under the leadership of Governor Wike, thanking him for his support and fatherly disposition to the programme implementation efforts of the scheme despite the harsh economic reality in the country.

Mr. Aroni who announced that 2,770 corps members were deployed to the state during the 2018 batch “A” service year, requested the state government to provide additional boreholes and a dedicated transformer on the orientation camp, and approval of funds to augment that provided by the Federal Government.

Highlights of the event were the swearing in of the Corps members by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Adanma Iyayi-Lanmikanra, represented by Hon. Justice C.K. Darpa-Ardo, tug of war and martial arts displays, and match past by the corps members.