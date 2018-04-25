Rep Scores Obio/Akpor PDP Primaries High

The Federal Lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Kingsley Chinda has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship primaries in the area that was won by the former Deputy chairman of the council, Hon Solomon Abel Eke.

Chinda, in an interview with journalists shortly after the election, described the winner, Hon Solomon Abel Eke as a credible candidate that would fly the party’s flag in the June 16,2018 Local Government Council election in the State.

He expressed confidence in the flag-bearer whom he assured would serve Obio/Akpor people creditably well, given his wealth of experience and ability to deliver as a local government council chairman”, he said.

On the alleged non-participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming local government election, the lawmaker described APC’s decision as defeatist as it was not prepared and lacked the capacity to win in any ward during the election.

He further said that the claim by the opposition APC in court over the proposed local government council elections is part of electioneering process, adding “APC has the right to go to court to seek for any relief and if there is any court decision, the PDP is ready to obey the court order to the latter.”

In another development, the lawmaker supported law setting up the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Agency that was recently signed into law by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Chinda said the setting-up of the agency was a clear evidence that the state government mean well for Rivers people considering the peculiar, unprecedented and tacitly induced security challenges in the country today.

According to him, “it is not the first time that we are seeing the neigbourhood scheme in the country. It exists in other states, including Lagos, and considering the peculiar nature of Rivers State, the Governor saw the need to enhance security in the State.

“The neigbhourhood scheme is laudable. I command it and I advise other states to follow suit”, he asserted.

Collins Barasimeye