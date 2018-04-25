Police Cordones-Off Melaye’s Residence

No fewer than 15 armed policemen last Monday, laid siege to the Abuja residence of Sen. Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

According to reports, the armed men who barricaded the street leading to the lawmaker’s house on Sangha Street, Maitama, Abuja were strategically positioned in and around the premises.

Addressing journalists at the venue, the Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda, condemned the development.

He said he had visited the house in order to report back to the presiding and principal officers of the Senate.

Aduda said, “some of us came here with a view to reporting to the presiding officers and principal officers on what we have seen.

“I will report appropriately on what I saw, but I don’t believe this should happen.”

Also speaking to newsmen, Mr Frank Tiete, a lawyer and Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, condemned the siege.

“Why insist that he should go to Kogi . Interestingly, the element of the allegations against him was more in Abuja, so what is the interest in taking this man to kogi.

“As far as I am concerned, we have only one Nigeria Police. If he is willing to go to the Force Headquarters, why fault that. Allow him to go and submit himself.

“He does not believe he must be taken to kogi where his life is not guaranteed and that is the first fundamental right of a man. He

wants to be sure he is protected,” he said.

As at press time, six serving Senators had visited Melaye’s residence to know the situation of things.

Melaye was earlier today, said to have been arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where he was billed to travel outside the country.