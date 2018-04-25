Kwara United To Challenge For NPFL Title

Kwara United defender, Chinedu Sunday Chukwu believes that the team will still be one of the top contenders for honours at the end of the season.

This is despite Harmony Boys having struggled in the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, recording only four wins out of 17 matches thus far.

As a result, United are placed nineteenth on the league standings with 18 points from 17 matches.

Chukwu stated that they remain hopeful of finishing in the top three positions in order to qualify for next season’s CAF inter-club competitions.

“Our main aim is to see that Kwara United finish well and win laurels with a continental ticket. In view of that, we are not happy with our current position.

“Each time I think of where we are on the log, I feel bad but I am assuring our fans that before the end of the season, we will climb up the table.

“We can never go on relegation, I can assure you. I see Kwara United getting a silverware this season and we have all it takes to achieve that,”he said

United will take on Yobe Stars in their next league game on Sunday.