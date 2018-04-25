I Was In UK, Not US – Kachikwu

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has refuted reports that he was absent at an intended meeting with investors in the U.S. alongside other ministers.

A statement in Abuja by the spokesman for the Ministry, Mr Idang Alibi, said Kachikwu was at another investors meeting in the UK.

The statement read in part “the office of the Minister has recently been beleaguered with various media reports concerning the absence of the Minister of State at the recent US-Nigeria Investment Summit held in Washington, DC.

“It is important to note that Dr Kachikwu was not in the United States of America as reported and was not billed to attend the summit.

“He was in the United Kingdom where he had just concluded the facilitation of a key investment meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Royal Dutch Shell plc. led by the CEO, Bernardus Van Beurden, in London.

“He is committed to delivering the major aspirations of the #7BigWins of which Business and Investment Drive is a key theme”.

There were reports that the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi had criticised the ministers who were to attend the investment summit, but were absent.