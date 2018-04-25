Coach Michel Passes Away

Former Harambee Stars and Tunisia head coach, Henri Michel has passed away.

The much-travelled Frenchman, whose last assignment was in Kenya in 2012, succumbed to illness yesterday.

Michel, who had extensively travelled in Africa, having arrived in the continent in 1994 as Cameroon coach, went on to handle Morocco for two stints, Tunisia at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast during the 2006 World Cup, Equatorial Guinea and finally Kenya.

Michel was awarded € 40,000 by Fifa Court of Arbitration after he took the Kenyan FA to court for wrongful dismissal in December 2012.

Michel also coached African clubs, Moroccan Raja Casablanca, Zamalek of Sudan and South African side Mamelodi Sundowns. Born in Aix-En-Province where he began his professional career, Michel was best known as a player for his 16 years spent near Nantes where he remained an icon.

The defensive midfielder made himself remarkable to the point of joining the French team in the late 60s. Michel was an essential element of the Les Blues for more than a decade, with 58 selections on the clock.

Michel played for AS Aix between 1964 and 1966. He then moved to FC Nantes where he played from 1966 until his retirement in 1982. Michel also played 58 times for the French National Team and was part of the 1978 Fifa World Cup squad.