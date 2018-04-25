Cleric Blames Leadership For Nigeria’s Underdev

The General Overseer of Trinity Powerflow Ministry, Prophet Lucky Nnah has blamed the continuous underdevelopment of Nigeria on poor leadership.

Prophet Nnah said this in an interview with newsmen during the commissioning of a two bedroom duplex for his 80 years old grandmother and 3000 litre capacity water project for Buedere community, Nonwa in Tai Local Government Area.

The cleric said that the country was blessed with abundant human and material resources, but regretted that both the past and present leadership of the country had failed to exploit the various opportunities in the country to develop her.

He also criticised President Buhari’s comment on Nigerian youths , adding that rather than tag the youths as lazy, government should invest in them to bring out their innate potentials.

The cleric further called on Nigerians to pray to God to give the nation good leaders.

He also advised wealthy indigenes of the community to show interest in its development.

Also speaking, the Vicar, Holy Trinity Anglican Church Nonwa, Ven Toka Kagbara stated the need for people to cultivate the habit of taking good care of their aged parents while alive, as that could attract the blessings of God on them.