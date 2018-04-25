Be More Empathetic, Cleric Urges Christians

The International Director of Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Pastor Isaac Olori has charged Christians to shun the life of mockery and rather empathise with the needy.

Pastor Olori gave the charge last Sunday at the monthly healing service held at Rukpokwu, the world Headquarters of the church.

Worried that even Christians are involved in the ungodly habit of mocking the less-privileged, Olori called on Christians to guard against the vice of pride and see themselves as custodian of material possessions as every good gift came from God, adding that nothing happens without God’s enablement.

The man of God who also decried the habits of gossip and immorality which he noted was common among Christians prayed that true transformation would take place in those who yet possess the spirit of Peninnah.

While encouraging Christians to remain steadfast as there is an appointed time for everything in the life of everyone, the servant of God urged every seeker of the truth to combine prayer with passion as Hannah did and to remember that all things work for good to them that love God.

Olori assured prayerful Christians that God would remember them as He remembered the biblical heroes of faith, adding that they must boldly rise above their afflictions and submit themselves to God in prayers.

The international director noted that sometimes our challenges may not only be physical in nature but spiritual also and urged Christians to provoke divine visitation by being committed to God despite challenges.