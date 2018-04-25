Analyst Tasks Police On Ilegal Duties

An elder statesman and public affairs analyst, Baba Jide Fashaken has decried the attitude of some policemen on the road who abandoned their constitutional duties of protecting lives and property to checking vehicles with adulterated kerosene otherwise known as “Kpo-Fire’ on every nook and cranny of Rivers State.

Fashaken who barred his mind in a chat with our correspondent in Port Harcourt vehemently condemned their activities as they caused traffic jams and menace on the road, and added that they should help reduce crime in the state rather than indulging in illegal duties not assigned to them by their officers.

According to him, as an ex-police officer, he is worried and asharned that some even ride on motorbikes in mofty chasing vehicles carrying the product and pointed out that they extorted various sums of money from women who carried their product in jerry cans while those who could not afford the money they demanded had their products confiscated and given to their wives to sell.

The elder called on the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed to caution those erring officers to desist from the act and carry out their legitimate duties of protecting lives and property.

He also berated the Federal Government for not fulfilling their promises of ameliorating the hardship in the country by giving them a sense of belonging as well providing jobs for the teeming youths.

He also urged the Federal Government to pay the unemployed N5,000 monthly and to reduce the exchange rate between the naira and dollar.

Elder Fashaken asked the Federal Government to tell the masses if the country was broke as well as inform the people about the recovered money from so-called looters and stressed that there should be accountability and transparency.

The analyst posited that the Chibok and Dapchi girls saga were politically motivated and that huge sums of money earmarked for security in the name of fighting insurgency in the North is far from achieving its aim as there were continued killings in every part of the country without the government taking proactive steps to stop those senseless killings.

Collins Barasimeye