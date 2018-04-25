2018 W’Cup: Iceland Threatens Nigeria

Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason has warned Nigeria and the other Group D teams at the World Cup that the debutants will not merely make up the numbers at Russia 2018.

The Nordic team has already made waves in international football in recent years, holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw and beating England en route to the last eight of Euro 2016, while their World Cup qualifying campaign saw them end top of their group ahead of Croatia, Ukraine, Turkey, Finland and Kosovo.

“It’s great because I have six or seven of my best friends in the squad. We’re like a big family, you can see that because we fight for each other,” Finnbogason, who plays for Augsburg, told the Bundesliga’s official website.

“If we’re playing England, Brazil or Croatia, we’re going out to win. Some people think we might be mad to think like that, but it’s in our DNA.”

Nigeria will face Iceland in their second Group D match at Russia 2018, with the clash set for the Volgograd Arena on June 22.

Meanwhile Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi says the Super Eagles will be at their best for the prestige international friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2.

“There will be no option for us other than to give our best with the FIFA World Cup fast approaching.

“The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup.

“It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.

“England is a special place for me, having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to,’’ Mikel was quoted as saying on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website yesterday.

The former Chelsea FC player said Super Eagles were already talking to themselves and everyone of them was looking forward to the game.

Tidesports source reports that Nigeria take on Croatia in their first match at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

In their other Group D matches, they will then face Iceland at Volgograd on June 22, and Argentina at Saint Petersburg on June 26.

On the other hand, England will play their first match in Group G against Tunisia at Volgograd on June 18.

Thereafter, they will face Panama at Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, and Belgium at Kaliningrad on June 28.