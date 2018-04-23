‘Your Power, Wealth, Not Criteria For Heaven’

Renowned clergyman and Bishop of Rivers Zone of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev Raphael Aju, has reminded Christians that wealth and power among other earthly possessions cannot afford them the ticket to heaven after death.

Preaching on the theme: “The Last Words of Joseph to his Brothers” at the funeral service in honour of Late Chief Esau Ogbonna at Obeakpu-Ndoki Community, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Aju explained that when God made promise, it must be fulfilled, noting that for every believer heaven remained a place of eternal rest.

According to him, Joseph, a man that occupied better position of authority in Egypt, a wealthy and powerful man died without recalling such power and wealth as acquired.

The man of God who took his text from Genesis chapter number 50 verses 54 to 56, admonished Christians to live better life while on earth and shun the belief that what they acquired would be criteria for making heaven.

He maintained that apart from all the acquired powers and wealth of Joseph in Egypt, such could not stop him from dying, pointing out that no matter the titles, houses, fleets of cars, billions in the banks and multiple businesses, if one died without Jesus Christ, he or she inevitably goes to hell-fire, instead of heaven.

He also urged everybody to embrace Christ, make peace with God and genuinely repent from sins stating that by so doing, “we are going to end the sojourn here on earth to everlasting rest in heaven”

The servant of God said that Joseph implored his brethren to take a vow not to bury him in Egypt, saying, “they were strangers therefrom”.

He, however, added that their brothers kept the vow by gathering Joseph’s bones and remains and thereafter buried him at Canaan.

The cleric enjoined the Christian Community to be partakers of the spiritual life and put a halt to sins which may ruin their lives after leaving this world. “Remember that God is supreme both in heaven, on earth and in hell-fire”.

Aju added that the deceased had been a frontline member of Lutheran Church of Nigeria in Obeakpu-Ndoki. Aju recalled other developmental projects which today had spoken well of his lofty contributions and appealed for emulation of such legacy.

Bethel Sam Toby