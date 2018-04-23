Police Recover Illegal Arms, Arrest Suspects In A’Ibom

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, last Saturday said it recovered 47 illegal arms and 172 live ammunitiona and cartridges across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the police headquarters Ikot Akpan-Abia in Uyo.

Macdon said the recovery was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons across the country.

He said that the arms were recovered from suspected bandits, vigilance group and individuals.

According to him, arms recovered include three AK 47, one G3 rifle, three Pump action gun, three single barrelled gun and 37 locally made pistols.

“Today again, the Commissioner of Police has been able to showcase arms that have been recovered. Most of these arms were returned while some were seized during the mop up operations.

“A total of three AK 47, one G3 rifle, three pump action gun, three single barrel gun and 37 locally made pistols and over 172 live ammunition and cartridges were recovered,” he said.

The police spokesman also said that within the month, the command arrested 17 suspects over alleged involvement in different forms of criminalities in the state.

He said that some of the suspects were arrested for murder, armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of fire arms.

“It is unfortunate and dastardly act when you see a family of three and two connived together and kill their brother and cut his head as you can see there.

“All the persons so paraded, ranging from cultism, unlawful possession of fire arms, murder and burglary will be charged to court,” he said.

Macdon said it was the determination of CP Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, to make Akwa Ibom one of the safest states in the country and a destination of choice for tourists.

He called on Akwa Ibom residents to maintain peace and stay in harmony with one another.

Meanwhile, the police in Akwa Ibom State have killed the leader of a criminal gang notorious for terrorising people in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun Local Government Areas.

The corpse of the gang leader, identified by his nickname Stainless, was displayed at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, before journalists and Uyo residents.

He was reportedly responsible for several killings, maimings, raping, kidnappings, and arson in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, told journalists in Uyo.

Mr Ogunjemilusi said Stainless, whose real name is Isaac, was killed on April 18 during a joint operation between the police and other security agencies. He didn’t, however, mention where he was killed.

The police commissioner said the late Isaac became the leader of the criminal gang when his predecessor, Akaninyene Jumbo, otherwise known as Iso Akpafid, was killed by security agencies.