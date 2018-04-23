Derivation Fund: Rep Backs Dickson’s Legal Action

The lawmaker representing Sagbama / Ekeremor Federal constituency of Bayelsa State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi, has thrown his weight behind the move by the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, to drag the Federal Government to court over payment of the 13 percent derivation fund for oil host communities of the Niger Delta.

Agbedi, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Gas Resources made his position known on the matter while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Thursday, also said he is in total support of the governor, because it is the right thing to do. According to him, the 13 per cent derivation fund is a legal entitlement that is recognised in the constitution, and that the oil producing states can not afford to lose both their derivation funds and the statutory allocation to the Federal Government from the Excess Crude Account from which the Federal Government wants to draw.

Explaining further on the matter, the lawmaker said the Excess Crude Account from which the Federal Government wants to withdraw $1 billion is an illegal account.

“In order to make it legal, there is a bill on that currently at the National Assembly aimed at putting things right and everything about appropriation is the duty of the National Assembly.

“It is not the responsibility of the governors to appropriate funds, more especially on this issue of Excess Crude Account where the three tiers of government all have shares. It means the State Assemblies and the Local Government Councils have to be involved in the issue of appropriation.

“What my Bayelsa governor is simply saying in that the Federal Government can go ahead to put everything in place, and that the governors are willing to forfeit their statutory allocation from the Excess Crude Account.

“The Niger Delta and oil bearing states can not forfeit both the statutory allocation and the derivation fund at the same time, whereas other states will only forfeit their statutory allocation.

“What we are saying is that the 13 per cent derivation fund be deducted from the Excess Crude Account because it is not statutory allocation. It is a seperate fund.

“We are not the owners of this country, and can not be “Father Christmas” all the time. We can not be marginalised that way. Nigeria belongs to all of us and we must be given what belong to us”, he said.

Corlins Walter