Blackout Hits PH As Alaoji/Afam Lines Trip

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and its environs are now in total darkness following the sudden tripping of the 132KV Alaoji/Afam Lines, which supply electricity to consumers in the state.

The Tide reports that the current desperate situation is only one incident in a series of unplanned outages, which the state has suffered over the last couple of years.

In a statement by the Manager, Corporate Communications, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), John Onyi, yesterday, and made available to The Tide, the distribution firm disclosed that following the tripping of the power facility, the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, owners of the grid, has been alerted.

The statement read: “The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), wishes to inform her valued customers that at about 5.40am this Sunday morning, Alaoji/Afam 132KV lines tripped and this resulted to loss of supply from the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“To this end, the entire Port Harcourt metropolis is currently experiencing power outage.

“However, we have been reliably informed that the TCN technical crew is already making frantic effort to ensure that the lines are restored soonest.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the forced outage,” it added.