Again Herdsmen Kill 31 In Kogi, Benue …As Tivs Warn Against Reprisal Attack In Nasarawa

The violence unleashed on Kpanche community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State in the early hours of Sunday has spread to two other communities with death toll jumping from10 to 16.

The traditional ruler of Mozum community in the area, Alhaji Khalid Bukar told newsmen in Lokoja that the violence has spread, by yesterday afternoon, to Ozugbe and Biroko, two villages under his domain.

He said that a number of houses in both villages were completely razed by unknown hoodlums while five persons were shot dead.

The ruler said that one person, he simply identified as Musa, was also missing. He said that those killed included the Madaki of Biroko, Alhaji Mohammed Umar and four of his subjects. Bukar said that so many houses including that of the late Madaki were also razed by the invaders.

The traditional ruler said that he immediately informed security agents of the development but said that the damage was already done before their arrival. Also the police, in an update on the incident, said that six of the bandits that invaded Kpanche earlier in the day were killed and not five as earlier announced.

The state police command’s spokesman, ASP William Aya said in a statement that 15 houses were also burnt down in Kpanche. He said upon receiving distress calls from residents, mobile policemen and soldiers were promptly dispatched to restore peace and order.

“On sighting the security personnel, they opened fire at them, but were vehemently resisted by the fire power of the security personnel where six of the attackers were killed,” he said.

However, the release was silent on the attacks and killings at Ozugbe and Biroko communities. Aya said the Commissioner of police, Mr Ali Janga has ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incidents. “ He vowed to prosecute anyone linked to the attacks no matter highly placed so as to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Janga urged the affected residents of the affected community to remain calm as the security agencies are determined to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

Also, about 15 people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in fresh atta troubled Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspected herdsmen, who were said to have appeared in military uniform, invaded six communities in Saghev council ward of the council between Friday and the early hours of Saturday, leading to the death of about 15 people.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr TerverAkase, however, said that 10 corpses had so far been recovered.

The natives, who spoke with our correspondent, said the invaders attacked the six communities were include; Tse Abi, TseGinde, TsePeviv, TseIkyo, Agenke and Gbenke.

“These people, who came in tens, wore military uniform which earlier gave us the confidence to move around, only for them to start shooting at people and at the same time, burning houses. This made people to scamper for safety.”

“We noticed their arrival on Friday evening and the attack continued till the early hours of this morning [Saturday].

“Twelve corpses had been recovered as at this (Saturday) afternoon,” one of the natives said.

“As I am talking to you, [around 2.04pm], gunshots still rend the air, while several houses have been burnt down.”

While confirming the attack on the communities, the chief press secretary to the governor, Akase, in a statement said, “I can confirm that Fulani herdsmen last night (Friday) and earlier today (Saturday) invaded Saghev Ward of Guma Local Government Area, Benue State and killed many innocent persons.

The attacked communities are Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.

“Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area.

“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution,” said Akase.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said he was yet to receive such report and asked to be given time to find out the situation of things from the council’s DPO.

In a related development, Ron/Kulereulere Community of Bokkos Local Government area of Plateau State has raised the alarm over the activities of herdsmen in the area, saying they have so far destroyed 1,017 houses and vast farmland, and forced the locals to abandon at least 12 kilometres of landspace.

The spokesman of the community, Makut Macham, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos, said with the advent of the rainy season, the people of the local government were afraid of accessing their farms for fear of being attacked by the herdsmen.

Macham urged government to deploy more security personnel to the area to enable his people go back to their farms and called for the establishment of state police, which, he said, would enhance the existing security architecture in the area.

To address the frequent clashes between the framers and Fulani herdsmen, the group called for the adaption of livestock alimentation practice as a panacea to the clashes causing insecurity in the country.

According to him, livestock alimentation practice involves a system of keeping animals within a confined space and providing them with adequate nutritional care without having to expose them to open grazing in the countryside for pasture.

Meanwhile, the Tiv socio-cultural association in Nasarawa State, “Mdzough U Tiv,” yesterday advised Tiv people to refrain from any form of reprisal attack, following the recent killing of their kinsmen by suspected herdsmen in the state.

The Interim President of the association, Mr. Thomas Gar, who gave the charge in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia, said that two wrongs could not make a right, hence the need to “leave vengeance to God”.

“Even though the casualties from the pogrom is sadly high, I urge the Tiv people not to resort to any reprisal attacks since we believe the government and the security forces have the capacity to bring the perpetrators to book,” Gar said.

He commended Governor Umaru Al-Makura and security agencies in the state for the efforts made to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

He, however, urged the government to ensure the quick return of persons displaced by the crisis.

“I commend Gov. Al-Makura for swiftly responding to our distress situation by providing more relief materials to the IDPs in the various camps.

“May I also appeal for more of such efforts so that our people can go back to their respective places of abodes, especially now that the raining season has set in,” he added.

More than 78 people were killed in recent attacks on Undera, Kenje, Ketyo, Apurugh, Akumun and Anyam communities as well as well as Imon, Wuriji, Shirka, Ukpo villages’

The communities are found in in four Local Government Areas of Obi, Keana, Awe and Doma.