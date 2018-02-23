Wrestling: Nigeria Will Perform Better In Commonwealth Games – Igali

The President, Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, says Nigerian wrestlers’ performance at the just-concluded African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt, will spur them for more successes at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

Igali made the assertion yesterday in Port Harcourt when African President, United World Wrestling Federation (WWF) Fouad Meskout, visited his Wresting Theatre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

He said that Nigerian wrestlers won a total of 50 medals, comprising 22 gold, 28 silver and a bronze at the championships.

Igali said the wrestlers had commenced camping in preparation for the Commonwealth Games, noting that many of them were currently in his wresting theatre in Yenagoa.

“Athletes from across 14 countries in Africa are currently camping ahead of the Commonwealth Games coming up in April.

“In six weeks time, we’re going to the Games in Gold Coast, Australia and Nigerian athletes aim to consolidate on the successes of the just-concluded African Wrestling Championships,’’ he said.

On the wrestling theater, Igali said it was meant for the training of experienced and talented wresters, not only from Bayelsa but from across Africa.

“This centre is called `More than Medals Camp’ and this is where athletes can train and become professionals; coaches here are drawn from among professional wrestlers across the continent.

“At the moment, athletes from 14 African countries are in Yenagoa to train and also get themselves to fraternise because here is the cradle of wrestling in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Reacting, Meskout, African President, commended Nigerian athletes on their outstanding performance at the championships in Port Harcourt, that “Africa is proud of them’’.

While rating the wrestling theatre, he said the facility was up to standard and called on the government and other corporate organisations to support sports development.