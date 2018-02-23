Wike Has Transformed ONOLGA – Lawmaker

Two chieftains of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Adonye Diri and Sir Boma Brown say the area has witnessed huge transformation under the administration of Chief Nyesom Wike.

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation rally in Opobo Town organised by the party to encourage people from the area to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise, Hon Diri, a member of the State House of Assembly said the people are now enjoying better healthcare and infrastructure.

The lawmaker while calling on the people to ensure they register and get their voting cards, maintained that the only way they would enjoy more dividends of democracy is to ensure that Chief Wike is elected for a second term in 2019.

Diri reminded the people that the long abandoned General Hospital in Opobo and Andoni/Opobo Unity road have been given a face-lift by the Wike administration and therefore the governor deserves a second term.

On his part, Sir Brown, leader of Ward 6 in ONOLGA averred that Wike has shown love to Opobo/Nkoro people despite being a minority, “today, we have over six appointments, roads, water, hospital and schools because Wike loves our people. We must reciprocate this good gesture”, he said.

The only way to reciprocate the governor’s gesture, according to Brown, is to vote in 2019.

The Ward 6 political leader berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the misfortunes and crisis the country was facing today”, the only agenda they had when they took over was to blame former President Goodluck Jonathan for everything wrong in the country. Today, Nigerians know better”.

He assured members of the APC who crossed over to the PDP of better treatment and equity, as he assured them of a better deal, particularly, as it concerns their welfare.