Sultan’s Declaration Of PH Clean City Excites Obuah

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has expressed delight over the recent declaration by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar that Port Harcourt is an exceptionally clean city in Nigeria.

The Tide recalls that the Sultan made the statement during the recent meeting of traditional rulers in Port Harcourt.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of his meeting with service providers working with the agency in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Obuah described the statement as heart-warming and a testimony of the good efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike to return Port Harcourt to its former Garden City status.

He added that returning the city to the present enviable look was one of the greatest achievements of Wike who wants to stop at nothing to ensure that all the unkindness of the past administration to the Garden City as regards cleanliness becomes a thing of the past.

The RIWAMA boss stated that right from the moment Wike took over the realms of governance of the state, a clear mandate was given to the agency to return Port Harcourt to its Garden City status, adding that the governor has also ensured that all necessary moral and financial support was given to the agency to ensure the realisation of that mandate.

“In view of this, you can see that the Sultan of Sokoto did not mince words when he declared that of all the cities he has visited in the country, Port Harcourt stands out as the cleanest of them all”, Obuah said.

According to him, those who knew Port Harcourt, especially during the administration of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi would attest to the facts alluded by Sultan Abubakar, adding that this milestone became achievable due to the enormous resources expended by Wike in keeping Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs clean.

“One of our biggest achievements as an agency is the huge support Chief Nyesom Wike has given to us so that we will succeed in our quest to clean Port Harcourt and its environs”, Obuah affirmed.

The RIWAMA sole administrator noted with satisfaction that the support and encouragement by the governor has given the agency the leverage to carry out its mandate, adding that all service providers have been paid up to date except for the month of February, which has not ended.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana