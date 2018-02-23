Rivers United Lacks Good Striking Force – Chairman

Supporters Club Chairman of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Comrade Franklin Owhor has attributed the current unimpressive performance to lack of effective strikers in the team.

He explained that majority of the players in the team are new, so they are yet to blend with the old ones.

Comrade Owhor said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt.

“I know that 60 percent of the players in the club are new, but the major problem facing the team is poor striking force.

“Honestly, we are yet to get good strikers that can convert goal opportunities”, Owhor said.

According to him, the technical crew has been impressive in recent time, in spite the fact that the strikers find it difficult to score goals.

“I am also optimistic that Rivers United will soon get away win”, he added.

The supporter’s club chairman called in the fans and supporters to keep faith in the team.

Tonye Orabere