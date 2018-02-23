Residents, Commuters Lament Slow Pace Of Oyigbo-Aba Road Project

Residents and commuters in Oyigbo axis of Rivers State have called for early completion of Oyigbo-Aba highway road project by the Federal Government for free flow of traffic during the rainy season in the area.

The people also called for proper drainage to enable the road project last longer in the area.

One of the residents, Mr Emeka Ikechukwu who spoke with The Tide in Oyigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State said that there would be more hardship and suffering in the movement of people to and from the area, if the road project is not completed before the rain set in.

According to him, the few minutes rainfall last Wednesday in the area caused a lot of hardship in the movement of people because of the ongoing road project in the area.

He said that the Wednesday rain in the area caused traffic jam that lasted for over eight hours.

Ikechukwu also said that apart from the traffic jam caused by the road construction, many houses around the express road were flooded, explaining that there were no entrances for the flow of rain water, which caused serious flooding in the area.

Also speaking, a commercial driver, Samuel Dike Nwankwo expressed fear that the highway would be impassable if the road is not completed before rainy season.

He said that, presently most vehicles pass through Igbo-Etche road to Port Harcourt, any day it rained in the area.

Nwankwo also said that, the pace of the road project was very slow, stressing that the work on the project still remains at Oyigbo Express-round-about.

He called on the Federal Government to mount pressure on the contractor handling the project to speed up the speed of work on the road to alleviate the sufering of the pople.

Meanwhile, effort to identify the contracting company and the management handling the project proved abortive as workers interviewed refused to disclose the identity of the company.

Enoch Epelle