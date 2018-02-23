Reps Order NNPC To Halt $1.8bn TAM Contract

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating state of the nation’s four refineries yesterday disclosed that the committee has directed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru to halt the $1.8 billion contract for the Turn Around Maintenance at the nation’s four refineries.

Briefing newsmen, the Chairman of the committee, Hon Garba Datti Mohammed said that House vide resolution no (HR.173/2017) constituted the ad-hoc committee to ascertain the viability of continuing investment of public funds on the nation’s four refineries and allocation of 445,000bpd of crude utilisation for the same purpose.

According to him, “the committee has commenced action on the matter and its attention has been drawn on the NNPC’s intention to spend about $1.8 billion on the TAM of the said four refineries.

“The committee has communicated to the Minister of State, Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC requesting them to stay action pending the outcome of the committee’s investigation on the matter.

“We, therefore, wish to seize this opportunity to seek full cooperation of the stakeholders and the general public in the course of the exercise.

“The committee also pleads with Nigerians to be patient with its activities as it intends to proffer amicable solutions with respect to the epileptic operations of the four refineries as well as the perennial scarcity of the petroleum products in the country,” he stated.