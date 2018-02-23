Private Partnership, Key To Airports Dev -FAAN

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that partnering private investors is a major avenue they look up to, for the development of airport in the country.

FAAN has also said that it is exploring the partnership with private investors to improve on infrastructure at the nation’s airport and that it is collaborating with investor to develop the sector.

Manager Director of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, who disclosed this while speaking at an aviation forum in Abuja, Tuesday, said that the management was already working on replacing some of the facilities.

He explained that the airport management has put in place a policy to improve the infrastructure at the airports, adding that some of the projects were currently outlined as some are at design stage, while others are at proposal state.

“These are some of the things we have to showcase to prospective investors so that they will come and sit with us, because you are not supposed to go too far when carrying out with details of the developments.

“Investors who have the money will determine the level of investments. Our own is just to tell them where we are and where we want to be.

“They will sit with us and discuss the details of these investments, identify all the projects that we have and how they want to take the aviation industry forward”, he said.

Dunona went further to explain that the cost implications of various projects would depend on designs, investors, cost of funds among others.

On the on-going construction of terminal buildings in various airports across the country, the FAAN boss said that they are part of the move to arrest the further dilapidation, noting that FAAN had just finished the rehabilitation of some infrastructure in Abuja airport.

According to him, plans have reached an advanced stage to commence construction of a second runway for the Abuja airport, stressing that the recent certification of both Abuja and Lagos airports was an indication of the authority’s determination and preparedness to tackle nay infrastructural challenges.

“We are planning ahead, putting into focus the projection by the International Airport Transport Association (IATA) that the facilities on the continent’s aviation industry would not be adequate to cater for travelers by 2020.

“Now we are moving into Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu and other airports. Government is doing a lot but we need to do a lot more and that is why investment would be required”, the FAAN boss said.