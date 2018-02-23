Passengers Decry Delay In Luggage Discharge At PH Airport

Passengers at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa have lamented what they described as unnecessary and unwarranted delay in the discharge and release of their luggage at the airport.

They particularly decried the fact that the delay so far being noticed in this aspect of luggage is not noticed in other airports, including local airports in Nigeria.

Reacting on the matter while interacting with The Tide at the airport, one of the passengers who had such experience on arrival from Lagos, Jerry Tamuno, said he was very surprised to note that he wanted for over 30 minutes to get his luggage after arrival from Lagos.

Tamuno, a politician from Bayelsa State explained that he was hurrying to meet up an engagement in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, but regretted that he spent over 30 minutes just to get his luggage.

Also on Monday, one of the serving Commissioners in Rivers State, Professor Roseline Konya, was grossly dissatisfied over such delay in the discharge of her luggage on arrival from Abuja.

For over 30 minutes, the Commissioner was waiting for one of her assistants who went for the luggage to come, to the extent that she had to follow up on it.

“I do not know why things are done this way in this airport, in other airports, especially overseas, you do not have to wait like this to get your luggage. I am already behind for a meeting I am billed to attend,” she lamented.

The Tide had observed, over time, that this issue of delay in discharge of lugguage at Port Harcourt airport is on the increase where passengers most of the time had complained about needless delays on release of luggage.

Corlins Walter