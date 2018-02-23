Niger Tornadoes FC Sacks Coach

The Ikon Allah Boys are creating a record they would love to hate after they named their third coach with the season yet to reach half stage

Barely a month after his appointment as the handler of Niger Tornadoes in place of Abubakar Bala, coach Erasmus Onuh has been sacked by the management of the club over a string of poor results.

The announcement was made by the club secretary, Ali Muazu lastTuesday after a meeting of the management held in the light of the Ikon Allah Boys unimpressive outing in the league this season where they are placed last in the league table with nine points from nine matches.

The statement from Muazu read: “After due consultation during the rigorous meeting by the management of the club, the management has ratified the disengagement of the technical adviser Erasmus Onuh over poor performance.”

“Our chief coach Hamza Abara has been notified to take charge of the team immediately pending the time we search for a coach suitable for the position of the technical adviser.

“We wish Coach Erasmus Onuh all the best in his future endeavours.”

Tornadoes will face Abia Warriors on Sunday at a stadium the club will reveal to the League Management Company before the weekend tie as their present base, Confluence Stadium, Lokoja has been given a two week provisional suspension.

Onuh’s last game in charge was their 2-0 loss to Rivers United.