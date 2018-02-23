My Husband Is My Destiny – Mercy Johnson-Okojie

The Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie is one of the movie stars who would seize every opportunity to gush about her husband. She wastes no time in appreciating him either on Instagram or during interviews. In an interview recently, the actress once again showered encomiums on her husband. She revealed that she quit taking up romantic roles in movies because he does not like it. On what is responsible for her achievements in the movie industry, Mercy Johnson disclosed that God has been her pillar of strength. The beautiful mother-of three also added that her husband transformed her into a better person.

She said: “Honestly, the grace of God has been my pillar of strength. I don’t have anyone to thank for my achievements but my creator for paving ways for my success. He is helping me to live a sustainable life and giving me reasons to appreciate His mercies upon my life always. Also, I must appreciate God for connecting me to a man that complimented and transformed me into a better person. He has a different perspective to life, which has affected my life positively, and I owe a gratitude to my husband for his love and affections.” When asked about how well she can describe her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, the movie star disclosed that her husband is her destiny, a gentleman and he is not dramatic.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie said: “He is a very humble man, friendly and calm. When I’m doing the crazy things, he looks at me and shakes his head. In fact, he is a gentleman, he is not dramatic at all and he always tells me he doesn’t understand from where I get all my dramas. Sometimes, he asks me, ‘You don’t get tired?’ You know, I play too much. Nevertheless, my husband is the definition of God’s plans for me on earth, he gives me peace, love and happiness. In fact, he is my destiny.”

She said: “My husband doesn’t watch my movies. But I think he has heard about the clown I am in movies (laughter). Nevertheless, I adore him for being my backbone and supporter of my career.

“Though, for the past eight years of our relationship, I haven’t featured in romantic roles. This is because he doesn’t like it and I can’t do it for all the money in the world.”

On how she balances work and life, she said: “I operate on a scale of preference regarding my service to God, family and job. My family has to be comfortable before discussing my job.”