Muslim Cleric Destroys N8.7m Church Building, Arraigned

For allegedly demolishing a church building valued at N8.7 million, an 85-year-old Muslim cleric, Mudasiru Owoyale, was yesterday, brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos

Owoyale, a resident of Aboru area of Iyana-Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for conspiracy and damage.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on October 10, 2017 at Aboru

The accused and five others still at large conspired and damaged Jesus Revival Prayer Ministry Church, property of Pastor Mackey Nwabueze

“The accused damaged the church by destroying the whole building from the roof to the foundation.

“The complainant was called by residents of the area that the accused came with five men to demolish his church.

“He rushed to the scene and saw that it was true and he reported to the police and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 351 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Sections 351 and 411 prescribe two years jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr. J.A. Adigun, who gave the ruling, said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment.

The case was adjourned until February 26.