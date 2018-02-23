Lawmaker Recommits To Youth Dev

A lawmaker representing Opobo/Nkoro Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Adonye Diri has reiterated his corumitment to youth development and programmes that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

Diri who stated this recently in Port Harcourt while playing host to a youth group, the United Brothers of Opobo Kingdom (UBOK), hinted that he has many youth development programmes such as scholarships for the indigent ones to enable them further their educational pursuit up to university level.

He said that currently, JAMB forms and stipends have been provided for youths who intend to advance their academic career in the 2017/2018 session and urged them to embrace the opportunity in their own interest.

“Now, we are moving into another segment, which is empowerment and skills acquisition. Skills acquisition has universal appeal with many Nigerian youths embracing it in recent times. We as government shall contribute our quota to help nurture talents which no doubt abound in this sector, all over Nigeria,” Diri said.

He, however, assured that he will continue to do his best to better their lot in all ramifications.

In response, President of UBOK, Mr. Mike Fubara thanked the lawmaker for his huge investment in youths of his constituency, especially on empowerment, describing him as a, “development catalyst of this generation.”

Fubara also lauded him for the ongoing market renovation in Opobo, assuring him that they would protect the facilities put in place against vandalisation and theft.