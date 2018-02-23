‘Get Your PVC, Return To Pdp’

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Tai Local Government Area, Gideon Demua has called on the people of the area to get registered for the ongoing continous voters’ registration across the nation.

Demua who spoke while sensitising the people on the need to obtain their Permanent Voters Card noted that their voters’ card is the weapon and power to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre and return the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The party chieftain who also received some former members of the APC who accompanied him to sensitise the people, informed them that their strength lies on their voters card if they are in support of Governor Nyesom Wike’s re-election in 2019 as they said.

According to him, ” the people of Tai should get ready to vote the APC out of government in the centre and vote back PDP in the state.

He commended the defectors for accompanying them to sensitise the people on the voters registration exercise.

The leader of the defectors and Ward 8 leader, Justins Standsand said they are happy to have benefited under the PDP government.

Standsand who is from Boabara Community said they decided to move to PDP because of Gideon Demua’s magnanimity to youths in the area.

” Demua has assisted the youths in various ways and has provided JAMB forms for the people with many other things that will bring hope to the people”, he said.

In another development, aimed at ensuring that the people of Gokana Local Government area participate in the forthcoming election, a group known as Gokana Mandate has embarked on sensitisation to schools to ensure that students of voting age participate in the ongoing registration exercise.

The patron of the group, Isreal Nbero urged the students to have their PVCs and get ready to vote back PDP in the state for more infrastructural projects.

Nbero said never again will their mandate be and stolen, adding that it is necessary for them to be guided and educated on the importance of PVC.